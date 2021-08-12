East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  More of the same is in the forecast today.  Another heat advisory is in effect for much of East Texas until 7pm this evening.  Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and temperatures reaching the mid 90s but feeling like the triple digits this afternoon.  Winds will be light out of the south and southwest.  An isolated shower is possible mainly in far southern counties of Deep East Texas late this afternoon.  A weak cold front begins to move into the region tomorrow.  It will be close enough for a slight chance for rain across much of East Texas Friday and a better chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday.  Chances for rain will hang around through early next week.  Unfortunately, not all of East Texas looks to see the rain.  However, cooler than average temperatures are in store for the entire region into next week.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 23-year-old Texas man has been charged with capital murder in the killings of three woman in...
Texas man charged with capital murder in island killings
Polk County Sheriff's Office
Man says he was shot while walking on Polk County road
Fake currency with Chinese markings is used to train bank employees in China. It is not real...
Central Texas sheriff: Yes, currency with Chinese letters, markings is not real
According to the FSIS, unopened packages of raw, frozen, breaded chicken stuffed with broccoli...
Nearly 60K pounds of chicken recalled due to potential Salmonella outbreak
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Texas Governor Greg Abott
Gov. Abbott, Attorney General Paxton aligned in defense of executive order prohibiting mask mandates

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 8-12-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 8-12-21
KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast
First Alert: Remaining hot and muggy with a slight chance of a cooling shower
KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast