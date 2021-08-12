East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

NAACP: Justice must probe arrest threats against Texas Dems

In this July 13, 2021, file photo Texas State Rep. Senfronia Thompson, dean of the Texas House...
In this July 13, 2021, file photo Texas State Rep. Senfronia Thompson, dean of the Texas House of Representatives, speaks as Democratic members of the Texas legislature hold a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. Texas Democrats are starting a second week of holing up in Washington to block new voting laws back home. More than 50 Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives had plans Monday to continue on a media blitz in the nation's capital and pressure Congress to act on federal voting rights.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The NAACP is urging the Justice Department to investigate whether a federal crime was being committed when Texas Republicans threatened to have their Democratic colleagues arrested.

The threats stemmed from their refusal to attend a legislative session in an effort to try and block a sweeping elections overhaul bill that makes it harder to vote in the state.

Earlier Wednesday, officers of the Texas House of Representatives delivered civil arrest warrants for more than 50 absent Democrats as frustrated Republicans ratcheted up efforts to end the standoff.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 23-year-old Texas man has been charged with capital murder in the killings of three woman in...
Texas man charged with capital murder in island killings
Polk County Sheriff's Office
Man says he was shot while walking on Polk County road
Fake currency with Chinese markings is used to train bank employees in China. It is not real...
Central Texas sheriff: Yes, currency with Chinese letters, markings is not real
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Texas Governor Greg Abott
Gov. Abbott, Attorney General Paxton aligned in defense of executive order prohibiting mask mandates
According to the FSIS, unopened packages of raw, frozen, breaded chicken stuffed with broccoli...
Nearly 60K pounds of chicken recalled due to potential Salmonella outbreak

Latest News

Pedestrian fatally struck by train near Shallowater Wednesday night
The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas is observing a period of mourning after the death of...
Arrangements announced for principal chief of Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas
2021-2022 East Texas school start dates
2021-2022 East Texas school start dates
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Thursday’s Weather: Another heat advisory today