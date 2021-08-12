East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

New Orleans requiring vaccine or negative tests to enter NOLA restaurants, bars and other indoor activities

Health care experts explain eligibility for third booster shot upon FDA authorization
Health care experts explain eligibility for third booster shot upon FDA authorization(Source: WMC)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS - Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced on Thursday that New Orleans will require proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test for indoor patrons of restaurants, bars and other venues.

The order goes into effect on Aug. 16. New Orleans will become one of the first cities in the country to issue such a mandate.

“We have no choice,” Cantrell said in a press conference Thursday. “The situation is dire. We are out of time. The COVID outbreak is severe and pushing our hospitals and first responders for 18 months. The people of New Orleans are at the brink.”

New York City and San Francisco have announced similar measures.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polk County Sheriff's Office
Man says he was shot while walking on Polk County road
A 23-year-old Texas man has been charged with capital murder in the killings of three woman in...
Texas man charged with capital murder in island killings
Fake currency with Chinese markings is used to train bank employees in China. It is not real...
Central Texas sheriff: Yes, currency with Chinese letters, markings is not real
According to the FSIS, unopened packages of raw, frozen, breaded chicken stuffed with broccoli...
Nearly 60K pounds of chicken recalled due to potential Salmonella outbreak
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Texas Governor Greg Abott
Gov. Abbott, Attorney General Paxton aligned in defense of executive order prohibiting mask mandates

Latest News

NBFM Back To School Event
NBFM Back To School Event
Hospitals Request Help
Hospitals Request Help
Backorder Hurts City Project
Backorder Hurts City Project
Pastor Dykes
Pastor Dykes
The Lufkin Development Plan plans to bring projects to downtown
$2.4M to go toward downtown Lufkin revitalization efforts