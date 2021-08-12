East Texas Now Business Break
Report: Timpson woman returns to site of robbery to console employee

Talaisa Garner is suspected of robbing a Dollar General store in Timpson.(Shelby County Jail)
By Stewart Smith
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TIMPSON, Texas (KLTV) - Shelby County authorities say the woman they arrested for allegedly robbing a Dollar General store at gunpoint was caught after they saw her back at the scene of the crime later that night.

Shelby County Pct. 5 Constable Joshua Tipton said around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Talaisa Garner entered the Dollar General store at 251 N. 1st Street in Timpson wearing black pants, a black hat, a black hoodie sweatshirt and a white medical mask, brandished a gun and demanded money. About $1,500 in cash was taken from the registers and store safe. Tipton said the store employees were found in the back office visibly distraught and hiding.

After securing the premises with the help of Tenaha Police Department officers and Shelby County Pct. 3 and 4 constables Roy Cheatwood and Taylor Fanguy, Tipton said they began reviewing surveillance footage and determined the suspect could be female. Not long after, Tipton said he saw Garner enter the store to talk to and “check on” one of the clerks present during the robbery. However, after removing Garner from the premises, he noticed that she had a “similarity to height and build, and a real distinct walk” that matched that of the person in the surveillance footage.

Tipton said they then made contact with Garner, saw a gun in her vehicle identical to the one in the footage, but were denied consent to search her home or vehicle. However, one search warrant execution later, Tipton said they found a “distinct pair of shoes” and clothes seen in the footage, as well cash in the amount missing from the store and a “significant” amount of narcotics in Garner’s residence.

Garner was arrested and charged with armed robbery, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and violation of parole.

Tipton also gave his thanks to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with a K-9 unit during the initial search.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

