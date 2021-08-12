East Texas Now Business Break
San Francisco mandates proof of vaccination when indoors

(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 for a number of indoor activities like visiting restaurants, bars and gyms.

A city supervisor confirmed the new mandate shortly before Mayor London Breed was scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that it will take effect Monday.

The requirement is more stringent than the requirement announced by New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio last week. San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination for all customers and staff, while New York mandated proof of at least one shot for indoor activities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

