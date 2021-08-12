Texas A&M University launches fully electric buses

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M has acquired three new buses that are one hundred percent fully electric. The buses can travel over 300 miles on a single charge. With these new vehicles, the university is now the first in the state of Texas to own university-operated electric buses.

The buses were ordered by the Brazos Transit District as a part of the BUILD grant they received from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Texas A&M Associate Vice President of Transportation Services Peter Lange says these will also have a financial impact along with being good for the environment. “The BUILD Grant allowed us to cut the age of our fleet in half from sixteen years to eight years, bringing the new buses on board helps reduce maintenance costs and there is no tailpipe admissions from the bus so that’s pretty cool,” says Lange.

Transportation Services is also working on another grant application which would allow them to receive six more electric buses.

