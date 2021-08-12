Thursday’s Weather: Another heat advisory today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! More of the same is in the forecast today. Another heat advisory is in effect for much of East Texas until 7pm this evening. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and temperatures reaching the mid 90s but feeling like the triple digits this afternoon. Winds will be light out of the south and southwest. An isolated shower is possible mainly in far southern counties of Deep East Texas late this afternoon. A weak cold front begins to move into the region tomorrow. It will be close enough for a slight chance for rain across much of East Texas Friday and a better chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. Chances for rain will hang around through early next week. Unfortunately, not all of East Texas looks to see the rain. However, cooler than average temperatures are in store for the entire region into next week.

