East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Tyler High School football looks to get back on track after disappointing 2020 season

Tyler High School's football team prepares to improve over its disappointing 2020 season.
Tyler High School's football team prepares to improve over its disappointing 2020 season.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Last year the Tyler Lions lost 7 games and had a disappointing season, having to use the younger players was a necessity. And now they represent the loaded experience returning.

“A lot when you play five freshman and 16 sophomores, you ain’t got no choice but to have experience coming back so. Those 21 plus guys I’m looking to first to improve from their freshman year their sophomore year like they have now,” said Coach Ricklan Holmes. “And now being sophomores and being juniors that they are now, you have no choice but to get better, like I told them during the whole off season we’re not going to get any worse we’re just going to continue to get better.”

Many players return with key gameplaying experience. Holmes looks to build on that the consistency from the off-season and it has been delivered early in training camp.

“I feel like we picked up from where we left off at from spring ball. I feel like the kids understand the process we needed to go through in 2020 that we didn’t have a chance to,” Holmes said. “So now in 2021 we had a great off season, a great spring, as you know we had a great summer in 7 on 7, so I feel like our kids are going in the right direction. We’ll get back on track.”

And he’s hoping that carries over to the games.

“That’s why I say our process is very valuable to our program. Going through our off season, going through spring ball, going through the summer, we need that every year and when we do have a great summer and a great off season a great spring, we usually have a great season”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polk County Sheriff's Office
Man says he was shot while walking on Polk County road
A 23-year-old Texas man has been charged with capital murder in the killings of three woman in...
Texas man charged with capital murder in island killings
Superintendent Roundtable
Deep East Texas superintendents discuss new school year with COVID-19
Fake currency with Chinese markings is used to train bank employees in China. It is not real...
Central Texas sheriff: Yes, currency with Chinese letters, markings is not real
According to the FSIS, unopened packages of raw, frozen, breaded chicken stuffed with broccoli...
Nearly 60K pounds of chicken recalled due to potential Salmonella outbreak

Latest News

The NCAA panel "could not find that (Briles) failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance. ...
NCAA: Failure to report sexual assault was part of ‘campus-wide culture of nonreporting’ at BU; Briles cleared, attorney says
West Sabine
West Sabine welcomes back Danny Bragg to football program
Central coaches
Central ISD announces new coaching hires
Lufkin volleyball
Lady Pack open up new home with comeback win over Willis