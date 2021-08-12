East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

West Sabine welcomes back Danny Bragg to football program

West Sabine
West Sabine(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINELAND, Texas (KTRE) - The West Sabine Tigers are hoping to continue the success of 2020 under new head coach Danny Bragg.

“That has been my goal all my life,” Bragg said. “I was able to get my first coaching job out of school here than left and am now back. This is my first opportunity to take on this challenge. I am excited.”

Bragg graduated in 2005 from West Sabine. His most recent job was as an assistant at Hemphill.

“Every day it is like we are getting bigger,” Bragg said. “Every day at 7 o’clock we get a few more out here. Last year the school did not have a JV and this year that is our goal to start that back up. It will take all of us. We are all in it together, even down to the two water boys who have been out here every day with the big kids.”

The Tigers went 7-5 last year, making it all the way to the 2A DII Region III Semifinals where they lost to powerhouse Mart. The players know they can play. Now it is all about adapting to the new system.

“We have a new coaching staff with us so it is mainly how we play on the field and how we come together as we get with their new stuff,” lineman Aaron Lane said.

The attitude of the leaders remains positive knowing they cannot take anything for granted.

“We are trying to take it all in,” quarterback Quentin Smith said. “It is new. We just have to keep the same mentality going through the season. We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves. We went to the third round. It probably won’t happen this year of we take it for granted every week.”

West Sabine will open up their season at home against San Augustine on August 27.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polk County Sheriff's Office
Man says he was shot while walking on Polk County road
According to the FSIS, unopened packages of raw, frozen, breaded chicken stuffed with broccoli...
Nearly 60K pounds of chicken recalled due to potential Salmonella outbreak
Superintendent Roundtable
Deep East Texas superintendents discuss new school year with COVID-19
A 23-year-old Texas man has been charged with capital murder in the killings of three woman in...
Texas man charged with capital murder in island killings
Masks ‘highly suggested’ in new Lufkin ISD guidelines

Latest News

West Sabine Tigers
West Sabine Red Zone Preview 8.11
Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott set for another MRI
The NCAA panel "could not find that (Briles) failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance. ...
NCAA: Failure to report sexual assault was part of ‘campus-wide culture of nonreporting’ at BU; Briles cleared, attorney says
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2015 file photo, Baylor helmets are shown on the field after an NCAA...
NCAA hands Baylor probation, fine in sex assault scandal