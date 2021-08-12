West Sabine welcomes back Danny Bragg to football program

PINELAND, Texas (KTRE) - The West Sabine Tigers are hoping to continue the success of 2020 under new head coach Danny Bragg.

“That has been my goal all my life,” Bragg said. “I was able to get my first coaching job out of school here than left and am now back. This is my first opportunity to take on this challenge. I am excited.”

Bragg graduated in 2005 from West Sabine. His most recent job was as an assistant at Hemphill.

“Every day it is like we are getting bigger,” Bragg said. “Every day at 7 o’clock we get a few more out here. Last year the school did not have a JV and this year that is our goal to start that back up. It will take all of us. We are all in it together, even down to the two water boys who have been out here every day with the big kids.”

The Tigers went 7-5 last year, making it all the way to the 2A DII Region III Semifinals where they lost to powerhouse Mart. The players know they can play. Now it is all about adapting to the new system.

“We have a new coaching staff with us so it is mainly how we play on the field and how we come together as we get with their new stuff,” lineman Aaron Lane said.

The attitude of the leaders remains positive knowing they cannot take anything for granted.

“We are trying to take it all in,” quarterback Quentin Smith said. “It is new. We just have to keep the same mentality going through the season. We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves. We went to the third round. It probably won’t happen this year of we take it for granted every week.”

West Sabine will open up their season at home against San Augustine on August 27.

