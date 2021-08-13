East Texas Now Business Break
Census shows less white Texas ahead of redistricting fight

Texas also grew less white and more urban over the past 10 years, following the same overall trend seen across the country.(AP Photo/LM Otero)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Newly released census data shows four of the nation’s 10 fastest-growing municipalities are suburbs of Texas’ big cities.

That means the second-largest state in the U.S. could play a big part in the redistricting battle for control of Congress. Texas also grew less white and more urban over the past 10 years, following the same overall trend seen across the country.

The new data culled from the 2020 census is coming more than four months later than expected due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Joshua Blank with the Texas Politics Project says the state’s shifting demographics will be important elements to consider in the GOP-controlled process of redrawing political maps.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

