First Alert: Dodging scattered downpours this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - There have been a few downpours dotting our East Texas landscape on this Friday afternoon. Any ongoing rain activity will begin to fade away once the sun finds its home beyond the western horizon shortly after eight o’clock.

We have some good news in that the heat advisory has been cancelled ahead of schedule due to the heat indices, or feels like temperatures, mainly staying below that 105-degree threshold today.

The better news is that I do not foresee any heat advisories being re-issued for several days to come due to a weather pattern shift that will bring us an uptick in our rain and storm chances this weekend, early next week.

Our rain chances will go up to 40% on Saturday before climbing to 60% on Sunday and Monday of next week. These higher rain chances do not mean it will rain all day. It just signifies the odds of you getting wet will be better than they have been this week. The added cloud cover and better rain odds will help curtail the heat just a tad.

In turn, look for daytime highs to come down into the middle 90′s on Saturday followed by lower 90′s on Sunday and Monday of next week.

Scattered downpours will remain in play through the middle of next week before rain chances gradually diminish from Wednesday through the end of the week. This will lead to daytime highs climbing back into the middle-to-upper 90′s and heat indices topping out over 105-degrees, once again.

