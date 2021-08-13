Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! Today we can expect another typical summer day in East Texas with partly to mostly sunny skies, a calm southerly breeze, and warm to hot temperatures ranging in the lower to middle 90s. Humidity is certainly in place across the area, so heat index values will once again range in the upper 90s to lower 100s so please drink plenty of water today and do your best to stay cool today. A few scattered showers and maybe an isolated thundershower will be possible this afternoon, but just like yesterday, most of us are going to stay on the dry side. Thankfully, that does appear to change as we get into the weekend! A slow moving “cold” front continues its march southward toward East Texas and should be close enough on Saturday to send a few waves of scattered showers and thunderstorms on and off throughout the day on Saturday before stalling somewhere north of I-20 on Sunday, which will continue to feed further rounds of scattered showers and afternoon thunderstorms for the second half of our weekend as well. This is by no means a guarantee for everyone to get some rain this weekend, but it is the best shot at rain that we’ve had in a while so cross your fingers and you just may get a good soaking downpour to help out with the lawn. Our stalled front should stick around for at least the first half of the next workweek before washing out, which means we’ll hold onto the scattered rain chances at least until Wednesday when things get a little more spotty. In addition to the beneficial rains, temperatures are also going to trend below average in the upper 80s to lower 90s Sunday - Tuesday. Once our skies begin to open up a bit more, rain chances start to dwindle, and southerly winds return, our temperatures will quickly pop back up into the middle 90s by next Wednesday so be sure to enjoy the sightly cooler temperatures while they are here.

