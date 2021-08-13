Groveton students receive plywood contribution for building projects

GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - Groveton ISD received a contribution of plywood from manufacturing company Georgia-Pacific.

The plywood was given to be used by the Future Farmers of America (FFA) and the schools’ building and trades programs for building projects, like feed troughs and deer stands.

Proceeds from their project sales fund the Groveton ISD FFA chapter.

