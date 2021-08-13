East Texas Now Business Break
Groveton students receive plywood contribution for building projects

from left Timothy Skinner of GP, Andrew Krenek GISD, Luther Cockrell GISD
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - Groveton ISD received a contribution of plywood from manufacturing company Georgia-Pacific.

The plywood was given to be used by the Future Farmers of America (FFA) and the schools’ building and trades programs for building projects, like feed troughs and deer stands.

Proceeds from their project sales fund the Groveton ISD FFA chapter.

