Mask mandate authority, transgender students in sports among bills refiled in Texas’ second special legislative session

By Julian Esparza
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Thursday marks one month since Texas House Democrats left Texas and flew to Washington, D.C. in protest of the controversial elections bill.

With the second special session now underway, many Democrats are still in D.C. − meaning there is still no quorum in the House.

Two East Texas lawmakers are moving forward − refiling bills relating to mask mandates and transgender students participating in sports.

“I believe that you cannot separate public health from our constitutional framework of making laws,” Rep. Matt Schaefer said.

It’s a debate that is being reignited in Texas right now. Should state and local officials be allowed to issue a mask mandate? Rep. Matt Schaefer and author of House Bill 128 says they alone should not.

“My goal with this bill is to make it so that no local government official, whether that be a county judge, whether it be a school board, whether it even be the governor, could by themselves make a rule or an executive order requiring people to wear a mask without having the Texas legislature pass a law that gives them that authority,” Rep. Schaefer said.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued a mask mandate for the county Wednesday. That comes one day after a judge ordered they could do so. This defies an executive order from the governor saying officials cannot issue a mask requirement.

“I think that’s gonna be tested in court right now and again that’s part of the problem I don’t think there’s clear statutory authority when it comes to mask mandates, either for or against,” Rep. Schaefer said.

Another bill filed in the second special session is House Bill 96 authored by Rep. Cole Hefner of Mt. Pleasant. If passed, it would require public school students to compete in interscholastic athletic competitions based on their biological sex.

“This doesn’t discriminate. Everybody has the opportunity to play, they just play in the sport that correlates with their biological sex, it’s simple,” Rep. Hefner said.

Similar bills have been introduced in states around the country. LGBT organizations have denounced them as discriminatory and harmful to transgender students. Hefner says cisgender athletes competing against trans athletes poses an unfair advantage.

“What about the biological girls and their mental state. How comfortable are they going to feel?” Rep. Hefner said.

Meanwhile, there is still not a quorum in the Texas House − meaning these bills will not pass without at least two thirds of the state house and senate present. Both representatives say it’s time for democratic lawmakers to return to Austin.

“We have important issues, particularly with COVID-19. We have funding for COVID-19, we have the money in the bank, we have Republicans here to work, but Democrats have walked off the job,” Rep. Schaefer said.

“It’s time to get back here and get to work in the Texas Capitol where you were elected to go work,” Rep. Hefner said.

Governor Abbott has said he will call special session after special session until his legislative priorities are passed.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

