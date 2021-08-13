Rusty’s Summer Road Trip: Caddo Lake State Park

KARNACK, Texas (KBTX) - We’re winding down our Summer Road Trip series powered by RV Station, and this week we’re visiting Caddo Lake State Park in East Texas. Caddo Lake is a maze of slow-moving bayous, wetlands and backwaters. It covers about 26,810 acres of cypress swamp, depending on rainfall.

The following is information about the park courtesy of Texas Parks & Wildlife:

At Caddo Lake State Park, you can fish, paddle, hike, picnic, camp or stay in a cabin, look for a geocache, and go boating. Rent our group hall for your next reunion!

Alligators live in the park; read our alligator safety tips before your visit.

Fish: Access the 26,810-acre Caddo Lake, which harbors more than 70 species of fish. We have a fish­ing pier and a boat ramp. You do not need a fish­ing license to fish from shore in a state park.

Paddle: Explore Caddo Lake’s twists and turns. Rent a canoe in the park or bring your own canoe or kayak. You can also venture onto more than 50 miles of paddling trails in the Caddo Lake area (scroll down to the Pineywoods section).

Stay:

Choose from 46 campsites , ranging from water only to full hookup sites.

Stay at a screened shelter

Rent one of our historic cabins . These range from two- to six-person cabins, and several are ADA accessible.

Hike: Explore the forest afoot. One-quarter mile of the Caddo Forest Trail is ADA accessible. Learn more on our Interactive Trails Map page.

Shop for gifts and souvenirs at the park store.

Volunteer: Visit our Volunteer page to see how you can help.

Donate: Support state parks by donating to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Foundation.

Area Attractions

Nearby cities include:

Marshall, home of the Starr Family State Historic Site

Karnack, childhood home of Lady Bird Johnson

Jefferson , once the largest inland port in Texas

Take a boat tour! Schedules depend on the weather:

For other information:

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.