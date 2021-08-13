East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Pedestrian struck in hit-and-run crash on Douglass Road in Nacogdoches

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police are at the scene of a hit-and-run wreck Friday evening.

A pedestrian was struck in the 1500 block of N. Douglass Road inside the Nacogdoches city limits. The pedestrian is in serious condition, and was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital.

The entire roadway is shut down to eastbound and westbound traffic. Drivers should avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talaisa Garner is suspected of robbing a Dollar General store in Timpson.
Report: Timpson woman returns to site of robbery to console employee
The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas is observing a period of mourning after the death of...
Arrangements announced for principal chief of Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas
Source: KTRE Staff
Nacogdoches police: Suspect who barricaded himself in home now in custody
Kevin Webb and Kevin Kahler
Both Leon County Jail escapees arrested after six days on the run
Increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations a concern for Nacogdoches hospitals

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
The wreck occurred at Hwy 69N at Loop 287 underpass.
Scene has cleared where semi-truck hauling chickens overturns in Lufkin
Old Lufkin road will reopen to public use after being under construction since the Spring.
Old Lufkin Road to reopen by end of week
Traffic Alert (generic)
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler rollover blocking NB traffic on South St. in Nacogdoches