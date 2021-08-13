TRAFFIC ALERT: Pedestrian struck in hit-and-run crash on Douglass Road in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police are at the scene of a hit-and-run wreck Friday evening.

A pedestrian was struck in the 1500 block of N. Douglass Road inside the Nacogdoches city limits. The pedestrian is in serious condition, and was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital.

The entire roadway is shut down to eastbound and westbound traffic. Drivers should avoid the area.

