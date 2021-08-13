East Texas Now Business Break
WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches ISD Convocation

Source: KTRE Staff(KTRE Staff)
By Donna McCollum
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches ISD administrators were scrambling this week to make the planned “live” convocation “virtual” due to the increased risk of COVID-19 exposure.

Faculty and staff listened to a recorded version alone or with their peers at each of the district’s schools.

Carpenter Elementary employees gathered in the cafeteria to watch, each wearing a school T-shirt.

Donna McCollum talked with some of the teachers about their thoughts as they prepare for the first day of class, August 18, during a continued pandemic.

