WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches ISD Convocation

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches ISD administrators were scrambling this week to make the planned “live” convocation “virtual” due to the increased risk of COVID-19 exposure.

Faculty and staff listened to a recorded version alone or with their peers at each of the district’s schools.

Carpenter Elementary employees gathered in the cafeteria to watch, each wearing a school T-shirt.

Donna McCollum talked with some of the teachers about their thoughts as they prepare for the first day of class, August 18, during a continued pandemic.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.