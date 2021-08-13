East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: Nurse numbers low, drawing large concern

By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - As of Monday, Governor Gregg Abbott announced that the state of Texas would again supply agency nurses.

This is a reverse decision from a letter sent in July which said that the state would no longer provide agency nurses. By midweek, it was announced that the number of nurses would only be 2,500 for the entire state, a number that was considerably lower than most were hoping for. In just the three trauma service areas that SETRAC is responsible for, they used more than 2,000 nurses earlier in the year when COVID cases were at a lower peak. SETRAC has already received a request for 1,650 nurses as of Thursday night. SETRAC CEO Darrell Pile expressed his concern for the situation.

Part of the frustration stems from the area having the same population size at least of 35 individual states. The good news is that Pile went on to say that beds will be opening up as transfers to the Texas Medical Center become available. Pile also stated that SETRAC believes the best defense against the disease is to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

