East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Aggies coaching staff has Haynes King in the mix for QB1 position

Haynes King
Haynes King(cleared)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

College Station, Texas (KLTV) - Former Longview Lobos quarterback Haynes King could soon be starting for the Texas A&M Aggies.

King is in a battle with Zach Calzada as both look to replace Kellen Mond.

“The one thing you have to guard with a new quarterback is the feeling that they have to make every play and everything is all on their shoulders,” offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey said. “They have to do their job and make the plays when they are there and execute and run the offense where Kellen became a big time QB. He knew the offense better than anyone in the building besides Jimbo.”

The battle between the two has been fair with the coaches splitting the time with the first-team offense as evenly as possible.

“Today one had the ones and the other day the other had the ones,” head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “They have good knowledge and have worked through the summer. There have been some little mistakes here and there that we will continue to clean up.”

The Aggies will open up their season on September 4 at home against Kent State. If Haynes gets the spot the coaching staff feels comfortable.

”Haynes is going to be a guy they can really extend plays and probably keep the defense a little more honest or a little more scared,” Dickey said. “With his ability to make plays with his feet, but they both have been in our system they understand all of the office we don’t have to start the season off necessarily thanking we got a taper way back tone it way back from what we we’re doing with Kellen.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talaisa Garner is suspected of robbing a Dollar General store in Timpson.
Report: Timpson woman returns to site of robbery to console employee
Source: KTRE Staff
Nacogdoches police identify subject who barricaded in house Friday afternoon
The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas is observing a period of mourning after the death of...
Arrangements announced for principal chief of Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas
TRAFFIC ALERT: Pedestrian struck in hit-and-run crash on Douglass Road in Nacogdoches
Kevin Webb and Kevin Kahler
Both Leon County Jail escapees arrested after six days on the run

Latest News

Alto football
Gamble looking to return sting to Alto football
Red Zone Preview Bullard
Red Zone Preview Bullard
Garrison football
Garrison Bulldogs add size heading into 2021 campaign
The NCAA panel "could not find that (Briles) failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance. ...
NCAA: Failure to report sexual assault was part of ‘campus-wide culture of nonreporting’ at BU; Briles cleared, attorney says