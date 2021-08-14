East Texas ob/gyns encourage pregnant women to get COVID-19 vaccine

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Doctors urging pregnant women to get COVID-19 vaccine as a safe and effective protection for them and their baby.

Wednesday the Center for Disease Control made an announcement urging women who are pregnant to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Experts say if pregnant women were to get COVID-19 and she wasn’t vaccinated she is three times more likely to need ICU care, two to three times more likely to need advanced life support and a breathing tube as well as being more likely to die from COVID-19. According to the CDC more than 140,000 women have received the COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy and no safety concerns have been reported for both the mother and the baby.

Justin Honore spoke with Dr. Sunni Boren from 4 Seasons Women’s Health Care to get her thoughts about the vaccine in pregnant patients.

