Lufkin extends season ticket renewals, delays swap day

Abe Martin Stadium (Source: KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Due to lower than expected turnouts this year, Lufkin ISD has extended their season ticket renewal period for current season ticket holders.

Season ticket holders from 2019 can renew their season tickets online over the weekend or in person on Monday August 16.

To renew online click here.

In person renewals can be done at the District Education Center at 701 N. First St.

According to district spokesperson Sheila Adams, SWAP Day and new season ticket sales have been delayed. A new date for those two should be announced early next week.

