East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Mark In Texas History: Liberty City’s many names through the years

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY CITY, Texas (KLTV) - This small Gregg County town has gone through many names since its establishment before the Civil War. But today, her name is Liberty and is the subject of this week’s Mark in Texas History.

Located just north of Kilgore and right on I-20, Liberty City is a historic community that blossomed during the oil boom. Liberty City has had other names like Sabine, Mount Moria, McCrary’s Chapel, and Goforth. But perhaps the most interesting former name is Hog Eye. Why Hog Eye? Some believe it came from a local hog thief or a popular fiddler’s tune.

Liberty City sign
Liberty City sign(KLTV)

Liberty City hosts the Sabine school district, which is why the postmaster wanted to name the post office after Sabine. However, that was the name for another post office. So he settled on Hog Eye instead.

Liberty City historical marker.
Liberty City historical marker.(KLTV)

During the oil boom of the 1930s, the name was changed to Liberty City. The town received the historical marker in 1965. The marker boasts excellent schools and a great system of improved county roads. “The finest in the state,” according to the marker.

If you’d like to tour this small Gregg County town, it’s off of I-20 on the Highway 135 exit.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KTRE Staff
Nacogdoches police identify subject who barricaded in house Friday afternoon
TRAFFIC ALERT: Pedestrian struck in hit-and-run crash on Douglass Road in Nacogdoches
Talaisa Garner is suspected of robbing a Dollar General store in Timpson.
Report: Timpson woman returns to site of robbery to console employee
Deputy Bobby Daffin died Thursday from COVID-19. He was 37.
Deputy dies after battling COVID-19, leaves behind 6-year-old daughter
Fatal crash closes roadway on US 79 in Rusk County

Latest News

The Lufkin Development Plan plans to bring projects to downtown
$2.4M to go toward downtown Lufkin revitalization efforts
Caddo Lake is a maze of slow-moving bayous, wetlands and backwaters. It covers about 26,810...
Rusty’s Summer Road Trip: Caddo Lake State Park
R
Rusty's Summer Road Trip: Caddo Lake State Park
The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas is observing a period of mourning after the death of...
Arrangements announced for principal chief of Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas