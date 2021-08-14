East Texas Now Business Break
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! This afternoon, many East Texans saw showers and thunderstorms drop a decent amount of rainfall across the area. Our shower and storm activity will begin to drop off a bit overnight, but thankfully we’ll see more scattered showers and storms throughout the day Sunday as well. This is by no means a guarantee for everyone to get some rain this weekend, but it is the best shot at rain that we’ve had in a while so cross your fingers and you just may get a good soaking downpour to help out with the lawn. We’ll hold onto the scattered rain chances at least until Wednesday when things get a little more spotty. In addition to the beneficial rains, temperatures are also going to trend below average in the upper 80s to lower 90s Sunday - Tuesday. Once our skies begin to open up a bit more, rain chances start to dwindle, and southerly winds return, our temperatures will quickly pop back up into the middle 90s by next Wednesday so be sure to enjoy the slightly cooler temperatures while they are here. Something else to mention in the weather world, Tropical Storm Grace is expected to cross into the eastern Gulf of Mexico by Thursday of next week. At that point there is a lot of uncertainty as to where the storm will head next, so please remain weather alert and continue to check for more updates on Grace.

