Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... We start our Saturday off with temperatures in the 70s across most of the region. Highs today will be dependent on your location and when you start cooling down. Some will only see highs in the low 90s, while others will see the mid 90s. I’m going with a high of 94° today, but I suspect only those in Deep East Texas will get that warm. For Tyler-Longview, 92° is a more realistic high for the day. As far as sky conditions go, partly to mostly cloudy today with scattered thunderstorms. Rain chances are at a 50% for today, and not everyone will see rain. While we were dry through the overnight, early this morning, a few showers have already snuck into East Texas north of I-30. While most of the activity on radar will be north of 30 for the early morning, this afternoon most of the activity will be south of I-30. While severe weather is not in the forecast, we cannot rule out some small hail and strong wind. The rain should end tonight, overnight lows falling into the mid 70s.

Tomorrow will be like today. We’ll be watching for afternoon development of more thunderstorms, again with a 50% chance across East Texas. Highs tomorrow will be cooler, with most being lucky to see 90°. By Monday, rain chances are back down, and temperatures start warming back up. Also want to mention TD Fred and TS Grace for a moment. Fred remains a tropical depression and landfall looks to be late Monday/early Tuesday as a Tropical Storm near Mobile. Tropical Storm Grace formed overnight; it will take a similar path to Fred. While it is a little too early to be certain, right now the NHC forecasts Grace could be nearing Miami as a tropical storm by early Thursday morning. This tropical info is current as of 4am CST, and will update through the day.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.