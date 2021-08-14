East Texas Now Business Break
Union Pacific’s Big Boy 4014 train will arrive in the Brazos Valley on Sunday

The train is making stops in Hearne, Navasota and Hempstead.
Big Boy #4014 in North Platte, Nebraska
Big Boy #4014 in North Platte, Nebraska(Melanie Standiford)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Union Pacific’s popular steam locomotive Big Boy No. 4014 will again visit the Brazos Valley this weekend.

The train is scheduled to arrive around 4:15 p.m. in Hearne and remain overnight until Monday morning. The public is encouraged to see it at the Hearne Depot located at 2003 Market Street.

The locomotive will depart Hearne at approximately 8:00 a.m. Monday and will make a stop in Navasota at E. McApline Street and S. Railroad Street. It will leave Navasota at 11:25 a.m.

It’ll make another stop in Hempstead at Wilkins Street Crossing around 12:25 p.m. until 1:10 p.m. It will then continue on to Houston.

Click here for the full schedule. The train is on a five-week tour across 10 states that includes public display events in five major cities, along with brief whistle-stops in more than 90 other communities.

The last time the train was here was in November 2019.

This is the first time Big Boy has gone on tour since its post-restoration debut in 2019, when Union Pacific rolled out this legendary locomotive to help celebrate the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad’s completion.

