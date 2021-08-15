East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Red Zone Top 10: Week 1

Red Zone Top 10 Week 2: Here are the teams you can’t miss
Red Zone Top 10 Week 2: Here are the teams you can’t miss
By Caleb Beames
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - The Red Zone Top 10 is back for a third season. The list is a view of teams that are hot heading into the high school football week. This year the Week 1 list will be unveiled one team at a time until the whole week 1 list is complete on Aug. 24.

Week 1 Red Zone Top 10:

10. Garrison Bulldogs (2A DI State Ranking:9)

Garrison Bulldogs (Source: KLTV Staff)
Garrison Bulldogs (Source: KLTV Staff)(KLTV Staff)

The Garrison Bulldogs enter the season with momentum from the end of last season. The team only won two district games but found their identity in the postseason and made it to the Region III final. Garrison comes into the season with nine returning starters on each side of the ball. Head coach Brandon Alvarez believes he has the best wide receivers in the region. The key to their success will be how good the offensive line is this season. Garrison will open up the season against 3A powerhouse Waskom.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Cheddar's
Woman shot in foot at Lufkin Cheddar’s restaurant
Source: KTRE Staff
Nacogdoches police identify subject who barricaded in house Friday afternoon
Source: Gray News Media
Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative: Power has been restored to 7K customers who experienced outages
TRAFFIC ALERT: Pedestrian struck in hit-and-run crash on Douglass Road in Nacogdoches
Vaccine clinic kltv
East Texas ob/gyns encourage pregnant women to get COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Abe Martin Stadium (Source: KTRE Sports)
Lufkin extends season ticket renewals, delays swap day
Haynes King
Aggies coaching staff has Haynes King in the mix for QB1 position
Alto football
Gamble looking to return sting to Alto football
Red Zone Preview Bullard
Red Zone Preview Bullard