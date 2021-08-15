Red Zone Top 10: Week 1

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - The Red Zone Top 10 is back for a third season. The list is a view of teams that are hot heading into the high school football week. This year the Week 1 list will be unveiled one team at a time until the whole week 1 list is complete on Aug. 24.

Week 1 Red Zone Top 10:

10. Garrison Bulldogs (2A DI State Ranking:9)

The Garrison Bulldogs enter the season with momentum from the end of last season. The team only won two district games but found their identity in the postseason and made it to the Region III final. Garrison comes into the season with nine returning starters on each side of the ball. Head coach Brandon Alvarez believes he has the best wide receivers in the region. The key to their success will be how good the offensive line is this season. Garrison will open up the season against 3A powerhouse Waskom.

