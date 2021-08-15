East Texas Now Business Break
Advertisement

Smith county investigators looking into overnight stabbing

One woman dead, one man in custody
Smith county investigators looking into stabbing that left one woman dead.
Smith county investigators looking into stabbing that left one woman dead.(KLTV)
By Victoria Lara
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County investigators are looking into what led to a woman being stabbed to death in a trailer park on Highway 64 Saturday night.

On Saturday night around 9:45, Smith County Deputies responded to a 911 call about a brother and sister who stabbed each other.

Deputies arrived at a mobile home park at 13025 Highway 64 in Smith County. There, the deputies say they found a man and a woman with a large amount of blood on them.

Deputies say they had to physically remove the man before being able to perform life saving measures on the woman. The victim, 32 year old Courtney Davis of Tyler, was pronounced dead at the scene. The man has been identified as 40 year old Michael Davis -- he was taken to UT Health Tyler for minor injuries. He was then taken into custody for Interference with Public Duties.

Davis was booked into the Smith County Jail and an autopsy is being performed on the female victim.

This is an ongoing investigation.

