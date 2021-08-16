Better East Texas: Getting vaccinated will help with back-to-school transition

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As we enter the next stage of the ever-changing COVID pandemic, we are faced with some firm realities that will make the coming months very different from the previous ones.

First of all, if you are fully vaccinated, you have a very good chance of remaining healthy. The vaccine is very effective against full blown infections for those that have it. Period. So, this is now a pandemic of the unvaccinated and it is getting worse for that group, which is still a majority of Texans. That’s right. Less than 50-percent of the population in Texas is vaccinated. Now, certainly, a portion of that number has had COVID and the antibodies, but it is unknown how long that protection will last. And it seems like only yesterday that school was out for the summer, but it will start back for most districts in the next few weeks.

In Texas, Governor Abbott has gone to lengthy measures to limit what mandates can be delivered by organizations and even the federal government so, a return to a quarantine-like state is unlikely. What is likely is that pressure will continue to be put on those that refuse to vaccinate as the true solution to this rests on upping the vaccinated percentage to ultimately control the virus. There are several good reasons not to get vaccinated but there are also a load of invalid ones and those that take one of those positions will hopefully listen and see what this virus continues to do and how their decision impacts so much more than just them.

