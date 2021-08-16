East Texas Now Business Break
First Alert: Scattered downpours will curtail temperatures through the mid-week time frame

By Brad Hlozek
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have seen another good day of cooling showers and thunderstorms across our East Texas landscape.

Most of the rain will fade away this evening with the loss of daytime heating.  However, with a weakness in the atmosphere and some lingering instability in place, we will leave in a 20% chance of rain for the overnight hours as lows drop into the middle 70′s.

A few disturbances will rotate in our direction the next couple of days as a trough of low pressure takes shape in the southern plains.  This pattern will keep a 60% chance of rain and storms in the forecast through Wednesday.  Most of these cooling downpours will take place in the afternoon hours during the peak heating of the afternoon.

Due to our better rain coverage in place, we will see daytime highs generally held down into the lower 90′s on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

Towards the end of the week, however, rain chances will diminish as high pressure starts to build back overhead.  This heat ridge will not only lead to dwindling rain chances, but it will also lead to climbing temperatures as daytime highs climb back into the middle-to-upper 90′s by the end of this week and continuing into this next weekend.

It is by the weekend time frame that heat advisories might be re-issued, yet again, as heat indices top out over 105-degrees.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

