Fisher pleased with freshmen so far during Fall Camp

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football kicks off its season in 3 weeks, meaning the Aggies are right in the middle of the August grind gearing up for the 2021 campaign. After a little over a week of camp under their belts, A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher is pleased with how the team is progressing.

The Aggies return nine starters on defense and six on offense. Both the secondary and wide receivers will be position groups leading the way with experience. But Fisher said that so far in camp, the freshmen and young talent on this team have impressed him with how hard they’ve worked.

”Beginning the first couple of days as the shine wears off and you can’t see the end of the rainbow quite yet for the season, so you find out how much you really like going into practice each and every day,” Fisher said. The guys are doing a good job. We’re continuing to get better and we’re very excited. Our young guys, I think our freshmen class like I say if you were a fish you wouldn’t throw any of them out of the livewell, I promise you that. You like keeping who you’ve got. We’re happy with those guys. There are some really talented guys. Guys are working really hard and fit right in,” Fisher added.

The Aggies have 20 incoming freshmen on their roster going through their first collegiate Fall Camp.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.