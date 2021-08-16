Nacogdoches ISD handling bus driver shortage with patience

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The “now hiring bus drivers” sign rarely comes down at the Nacogdoches ISD Transportation Center. Fortunately, for transportation director Stacy Lampkin, six news drivers will join a staff of 75.

“I’m one route short of a driver, and I have two drivers in the training portal for DPS, and if everything goes alright they’ll test on Sept. 15,” Lampkin said.

In the meantime, routes will be redrawn by Sharon Howard.

“If I combine an elementary and an elementary, the closest ones together and get them and combine them together.”

And it helps that Howard has driven those routes since 1999. Other longtime drivers are more likely to call it quits.

“They’re afraid because of health conditions,” Lampkin has noticed. “And so, they say, ‘I’m not going to take that chance. I would rather retire or stay home and be safe.”

Or go to work for other delivery services where other people aren’t around.

Sharon Howard isn’t concerned because of in-place precautions.

“Our drivers, they protect themselves. They wear their masks. They keep their busses sanitized. We’ll have the hand sanitizer that the kids will have as they’re getting on and off,” assured Howard.

Despite the extra cleaning, ridership is down in NISD, according to Lampkin. Pre-COVID there were 3,700 riders. Last year at this time, less than 1,000 had registered. Now, a week before school, 2500 are registered. Confidence is building, but slowly.

Drivers should be aware of school buses making their rounds in Nacogdoches. The first day of school there is next Monday.

