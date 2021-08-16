Pandemic exacerbating bus driver shortage at Nacogdoches ISD
Published: Aug. 16, 2021
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Some school districts are already transporting students to and from school. Nacogdoches ISD begins bus duties Monday, August 23, the first of school.
It, like districts nationwide, is dealing with a bus driver shortage. It’s an annual problem, but more so during a pandemic.
KTRE’s Donna McCollum spoke with transportation director Stacy Lampkin on how the district is handling the shortage and safeguards in place against COVID-19 and variants.
