Pandemic exacerbating bus driver shortage at Nacogdoches ISD

By Donna McCollum and Christian Terry
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Some school districts are already transporting students to and from school. Nacogdoches ISD begins bus duties Monday, August 23, the first of school.

It, like districts nationwide, is dealing with a bus driver shortage. It’s an annual problem, but more so during a pandemic.

KTRE’s Donna McCollum spoke with transportation director Stacy Lampkin on how the district is handling the shortage and safeguards in place against COVID-19 and variants.

