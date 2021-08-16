Roadwork for the week of Aug. 16

Released by the Texas Department of Transportation:

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of Aug. 16, 2021. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.

----------------------------------------

Seal coat operations continue around the Tyler District. Motorists should expect lane closures and delays during this work to seal and protect roadways from water, and to provide a longer life cycle. Various project work will be conducted with slow-moving mobile operations. Crews will be working in Cherokee, Henderson, and Smith counties throughout the week. Information on specific work locations is available in the Van Zandt County section of this release.

----------------------------------------

Anderson County – Palestine Maintenance plans to conduct ditch work on FM 319 throughout the week. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car managing traffic control.

Anderson County construction projects updates

County Road Off-System Bridge Project

Limits: Various locations in Anderson County

Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC

Cost: $1.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

Final cleanup activities are ongoing on the CR 458 and CR 468 bridges and roadway elements. The project consists of construction of bridges, storm sewer, guardrail, base, pavement surfaces, and pavement markings.

US 79 Super 2 Project

Limits: From 0.5 mile northeast of Loop 256 to the Anderson/Cherokee County line

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $14.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2022

Work is ongoing on the shoulders and driveways, and to place drainage structures. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. Expect lane closures and delays. The project is widening for a Super 2, and includes sub-grade work, surface treatment, base and surface hot-mix asphalt, widening structures, bridge rail, metal beam guard fence, signage, and permanent striping.

----------------------------------------

Cherokee County – Jacksonville Maintenance on Monday plans to conduct overlay operations on FM 346 utilizing flaggers and a pilot car for traffic control. The remainder of the week, crews will be performing edge work on state roads throughout the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers managing traffic control.

Cherokee County construction projects updates:

FM 22 Safety Widening and Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: From CR 1512 west of Gallatin, east to SH 110

Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC

Cost: $5.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2022

Bridge construction continues at Sandy Creek with the road closed to traffic. A marked detour route is in place to help drivers navigate through the work zone. The project will widen the existing roadway, replace three bridges, and incorporate safety upgrades.

US 84 Widening

Limits: From 0.43 mi east of SH 110 in Rusk, northeast to the Rusk County line in Reklaw

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $7.9 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2022

The contractor is working to clear the right-of-way. Expect lane closures with delays possible. The project will widen and resurface the roadway, and add safety upgrades.

FM 235 Safety Widening

Limits: From SH 110 going east to FM 2274

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $3.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue driveway/drainage upgrades and backfilling pavement edges. Expect lane closures with a pilot car managing traffic. The project will widen the existing roadway and incorporate safety upgrades.

FM 241 Safety Widening

Limits: From US 69 going southeast to SH 21

Contractor: A. L. Helmcamp, Inc.

Cost: $5.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. The project is widening the existing roadway and includes safety upgrades.

County Road Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: CR 2905 at Bowles Crk; CR 2614 at Beans Crk; CR 1504 at Turnpike Crk; CR 3203 at Mills Crk.

Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC

Cost: $1.9 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled on CR 3203 and CR 1504. Both roadways are open to traffic. Construction of the new bridges is ongoing on CR 2905 and CR 2614. Both roads are closed to through traffic. The project is replacing the existing bridges at each location with new structures.

SH 204 Super-2 Widening Project

Limits: From US 79 in Jacksonville southeast to SH 110

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $13.7 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor plans to complete the one course surface treatment and place the final surface. Expect lane closures and delays. The project is adding passing lanes and includes safety upgrades.

US 69 Sidewalks in Jacksonville

Limits: From Nacogdoches St. to Tena St. in Jacksonville

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $507,099.00

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. The project is constructing sidewalks along US 69 in Jacksonville.

US 79 Rehabilitation Project

Limits: From 0.16 mile east of SH 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $8.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is scheduled to finish placing the final surface striping. Expect lane closures and delays. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project is rebuilding the roadway pavement and upgrading bridge rail.

----------------------------------------

Gregg County – Longview Maintenance and Special Jobs crews plan to finish overlay operations on FM 2011 from FM 349 to SH 322. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. Bridge channel maintenance is planned on various state roadways around the county.

Gregg County construction projects updates:

US 259 Improvements (Notice of Project Completion)

Limits: Loop 281 north to curbed median

Contractor: Longview Road and Bridge, Ltd.

Cost: $1.09 million

Anticipated Completion Date: August 2021

The project is complete.

Spur 63/McCann Road Bridge Project

Limits: From McCann Road, north to Glencrest Lane

Contractor: Leland Bradlee Construction

Anticipated Completion Date: November 2021

This is part of the City of Longview’s Guthrie Creek Trail project. It consists of building a bridge over Guthrie Creek to allow bicyclist and pedestrians to travel under Spur 63. Expect lane closures and delays as traffic is reduced to two lanes, one northbound and one southbound, to allow the contractor to build half of the bridge. Traffic will be switched later to complete the bridge construction.

US 80 Improvements Project (Notice of Project Completion)

Limits: Eastman Road for one mile east

Contractor: Longview Road and Bridge, Ltd.

Cost: $1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: August 2021

The project is complete.

FM 2204, etc., Safety Improvement Project

Limits: US 259 Bypass to SH 322

Contractor: Stateline Construction

Cost: $3.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: November 2021

The contractor plans to work on drainage upgrades and driveways. Expect lane closures and delays. This project consists of culverts, safety end treatments, drainage upgrades, new metal beam guard fence and driveway asphalt.

FM 2206/Harrison Road

Limits: From Loop 281 to Fisher Rd.

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $15.1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: December 2021

Current work includes extending culverts and constructing detours. Expect lane closures and delays. The project consists of widening the two-lane road to four lanes with a center turn lane. Work includes drainage structures, flexible base, curb and gutter, sidewalks, hot mix, and pavement markings.

FM 2206/Harrison Road

Limits: Fisher Rd. to SH 42

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $14.1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: May 2022

The contractor is working to extend culverts and construct detours. Expect daytime lane closures and delays. The project consists of widening the two-lane road to four lanes with a center turn lane. Work includes drainage structures, a new bridge, flexible base, hot mix, and pavement markings.

----------------------------------------

Henderson County – Athens Maintenance plans to continue hot mix work on FM 2329 between US 175 and FM 3054. Expect lane closures with flaggers managing traffic.

Henderson County construction projects updates:

SH 198 Bridge Project

Limits: At the Clear Creek Bridge a mile N of RM 3054 to 0.1 mile N of CR 2830

Contractor: Copasa Inc.

Cost: $30.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2023

Work continues on the new northbound bridge and roadway elements. Expect lane closures and delays. The project includes replacing bridges, approaches, grading, structures, asphalt concrete pavement base and surface, retaining walls, curb and gutter, MBGF, and pavement markings.

Traffic Signal Project

Limits: Various locations in Henderson County

Contractor: Texas Traffic Control Systems, Inc.

Cost: $1.0 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor plans to continue work on pedestrian ramps and traffic signals on SH 31 at FM 315 in Chandler. Expect lane closures and delays. The project consists of improving the intersection and installing a signal.

FM 59 Safety Improvements Project

Limits: From BS19J in Athens going southwest to Loop 7

Contractor: Big Creek Construction, LTD.

Cost: $1.7 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

Current work on FM 59 includes striping and final cleanup activities. Alternate routes are required. The contract includes grading, asphalt concrete pavement base, base repair, one course surface treatment, concrete pavement surface and markings, metal beam guard fence, structures, signs.

US 175 Widening Project

Limits: From Loop 7 to FM 804

Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD

Cost: $12.1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is scheduled to work on the eastbound lanes. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. Watch for trucks entering and exiting the lane closure. The project consists of adding shoulders and improving drainage.

SH 334 Bridge Project

Limits: From Knob Hill in Seven Points (one mile east of SH 274), east to Southland in Gun Barrel City

(2.5 miles west of SH 198)

Contractor: Austin Bridge and Road Services, LP

Cost: $41.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

Final cleanup activities are ongoing. Expect lane closures and delays. The project will upgrade the road from two to four lanes and includes the construction of bridges, storm sewers, guardrails, base, pavement surfaces and markings.

----------------------------------------

Rusk County – Henderson Maintenance plans to dig ditches and patch roadway edges around the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers managing traffic.

----------------------------------------

Smith County – Tyler Maintenance crews plan to conduct blade overlay operations on FM 2089. Bridge work is slated for FM 15. Expect lane closures at both locations with flaggers managing traffic. Sweeping operations will be conducted on state roadways around the county. This will be a moving operation utilizing a Truck Mounted Attenuator (TMA) for traffic control.

Smith County construction projects updates:

US 271 Rehab, Turn Lanes, and Pavement Overlay

Limits: From FM 16 going southwest to I-20

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $12.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: October 2022

Crews will be installing erosion control measures and drainage structure. Traffic control will be managed by flaggers as needed. The project consists of paving, structures, MBGF, and pavement markings from I-20 north to the Gregg County line. The portion from I-20 to FM 16 also includes turn lanes and pavement rehabilitation.

FM 2493 Widening Project

Limits: From FM 2813 in Gresham south to FM 346 in Flint

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $14.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue grading at Spruce Hill. No lane closures are planned. The work zone speed limit is 45 mph. FM 2493 is being widened from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.

US 69 Overpass at FM 346

Limits: At FM 346

Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, Ltd.

Cost: $16.7 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is scheduled to place final surface striping and conduct miscellaneous project cleanup. Expect temporary lane closures on US 69 ramps while placing seal coat and surface hot mix asphalt. The work zone speed limit on US 69 is 60 mph. The project is building a new US 69 bridge over FM 346.

I-20 Upgrades at Barber Road

Limits: Exit and Entrance ramps to Barber Road

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.

Cost: $1.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: September 2021

The contractor is working on drainage upgrades and driveways during night work. Motorists should expect lane closures on I-20 as well as alternating ramp closures, and delays, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The project consists of widening of entrance and exit ramps, culverts, drainage upgrades, new metal beam guard fence and bridge rails on the Barber Road overpass, and an asphalt overlay.

SH 155 Resurfacing Project

Limits: From Loop 323 in Tyler, southwest to the Anderson County line

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $17 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2022

The contractor is scheduled to continue driveway and drainage upgrades. Work hours are from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday nights. The project will resurface the roadway, upgrade drainage structures, and repair bridge joints.

Sidewalks at various locations in Smith County

Limits: SH 64 in Tyler (Entrada Ln. to Parkdale Dr.); SH 110 in Troup (CR 2138 to FM 347); SH 135 in Troup

(FM 13 to Tiger Dr.)

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $3.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

Sidewalk and driveway construction are ongoing on SH 64 east of Loop 323. Expect daily lane closures. The subcontractor will be placing signs in Troup ahead of the work. The project is adding sidewalks along SH 64W in Tyler, SH 110W, and

SH 135N in Troup.

SH 135 Widening Project

Limits: From Arp to Troup

Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc.

Cost: $9 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

No work is scheduled. The work zone speed limit is 45 mph. The project is adding passing lanes, improving drainage structures, and pavement resurfacing.

US 69 (Glenwood Blvd.) Resurfacing Project in Tyler

Limits: From Spur 147/Gentry Pkwy to SH 31/Front St.

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $1.3 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. When in progress, work will be conducted from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday nights. The project consists of pavement resurfacing.

Guardrail Upgrades

Limits: At various locations in Smith and Cherokee counties

Contractor: 3LW Civil, LLC

Cost: $833,000.00

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. The project includes safety improvements and guardrail upgrades.

FM 344, etc., Safety Improvements

Limits: FM 344 – From FM 756 east to SH 110; FM 768 – from Loop 456, S to FM 22

Contractor: A R Brothers Construction Services, Inc.

Cost: $1.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

No work is scheduled. The project includes improving drainage, culvert work, and guardrail upgrades.

US 69 (Broadway Ave.) Resurfacing Project

Limits: From 4th St. to Loop 323

Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc.

Cost: $2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. When in progress, work is slated from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday – Thursday, and on Sunday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. The project consists of bridge rail and pavement resurfacing.

I-20 Resurfacing Project

Limits: From FM 849 to 0.8 mile west of US 69

Contractor: Texas Materials Group, Inc.

Cost: $3.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. When work is in progress, the schedule is from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. The work zone speed limit is 65 mph. The project consists of ramp improvements and frontage road construction.

Loop 323 Resurfacing Project

Limits: From 0.1 mile west of SH 155, east to 0.8 miles east of US 69 in Tyler

Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc.

Cost: $5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. When in progress, work hours are 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. The project consists of pavement resurfacing.

I-20 Ramp Improvement Project

Limits: From US 69 to Jim Hogg Rd.

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.

Cost: $14.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. The project includes ramp improvements and the construction of frontage roads.

----------------------------------------

Van Zandt County – Canton Maintenance plans to continue milling operations on FM 314 to begin overlay work south of

I-20. Expect lane closures with flaggers managing traffic.

District Seal Coat

Limits: All eight counties

Contractor: Brannan Paving Co. Ltd.

Cost: $11.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: September 2021

Seal coat operations are planned for the following locations throughout the week.

Cherokee County

FM 343 - From US 69 east to the Nacogdoches County Line

FM 1911 From FM 1247 east to the Nacogdoches County Line

Henderson County

FM 315 - From CR 4224 for 5.7 miles to the Anderson County line

Smith County

Loop 323 - From SH 155 going 2.8 miles to SH 31 (Sunday only)

Van Zandt County construction projects updates:

I-20 MBGF Improvements (Van Zandt, Smith, and Greg Counties)

Limits: SH 19 in Canton E to MLK Blvd. in Longview

Contractor: Sefbo Pipeline Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $3.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: December 2021

In Van Zandt County, crews will be placing mow strip and grading, east of SH 19 on the WB mainlines. Metal Beam Guard Fence (MBGF) will be replaced in Smith County on the EB and WB sides east of US 69. Expect nightly lane closures. Traffic will be managed by message boards and channelizing devices. The project consists of safety improvements including upgrading MBGF and mow strip.

CR 2918, etc. Bridge Replacements

Limits: CR 2918 @ Steve’s Crk & Steve’s Crk Relief; CR 2708 @ Caney Crk; CR 2319 @ Alligator Crk

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $1.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: June 2022

Crews will be forming the deck on CR 2319 and both structures on CR 2918. Both roads remain closed on each side of the bridges until project completion. The project is removing and replacing four bridges.

Safety Improvement Project

Limits: FM 47 and other roads in Van Zandt, Anderson, Henderson and Smith counties

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $4.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2022

Driveway and drainage structure work continue on Spur 294 in Anderson County. Expect lane closures. The project includes grading, structure work, guardrail replacement, and bridge rail upgrades.

US 80 Safety Improvements (Notice of Project Completion)

Limits: From the Kaufman County line east to SH 19

Contractor: Baker & Company Construction, LLC

Cost: $2.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: August 2021

The project is complete.

----------------------------------------

Wood County – Mineola Maintenance plans to conduct pavement leveling on FM 2966. Expect lane closures with flaggers managing traffic control.

Wood County construction projects updates:

SH 154 Turn Lane Project

Limits: From two miles south of FM 515 southeast for 0.5 mile

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $0.9 million

Anticipated Completion Date: October 2021

Crews will be installing drainage structures on the northbound side of the roadway. The northbound shoulder will be closed daily, managed by signs and channelizing devices. The project includes pavement widening, hot mix asphalt concrete overlay, signs, and pavement markings.

FM 14 Mill & Inlay Project (Notice of Project Completion)

Limits: From FM 1795 (Hawkins) south for 4.3 miles to FM 2015

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $4.3 million

Anticipated Completion Date: August 2021

The project is complete.

----------------------------------------

I-20 Total Maintenance Contract

Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties

Contractor: Firemen Excavation, maintenance activities

Contractor: Andrews Diversified Industries, litter removal

Routine maintenance activities on I-20 are ongoing throughout the week with moving operations.