East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Temporary win for Texas school districts, county on masks

Several South Texas school districts along with the state’s most populous county have won...
Several South Texas school districts along with the state’s most populous county have won temporary legal victories as they seek to override Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates, which they argued is making the COVID-19 pandemic worse.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Several South Texas school districts along with the state’s most populous county have won temporary legal victories as they seek to override Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates, which they argued is making the COVID-19 pandemic worse.

After a two-hour hearing in Travis County on Friday, a judge granted temporary restraining orders to Harris County and the South Texas school districts, including Brownsville, La Joya and Edinburg, allowing them to keep mask mandates they have put in place in defiance of Abbott’s executive order.

Lawyers with the Texas Attorney General’s Office argued Abbott is in charge of the state’s response to the pandemic and counties and school districts can’t ignore his executive order.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Cheddar's
Lufkin police: 1 woman in custody in connection with shooting incident at Cheddar’s
Shooting at Cheddar's
Woman shot in foot at Lufkin Cheddar’s restaurant
Vaccine clinic kltv
East Texas ob/gyns encourage pregnant women to get COVID-19 vaccine
Source: KTRE Staff
Nacogdoches police identify subject who barricaded in house Friday afternoon
Sunday’s order by the state’s highest court halts mask requirements that county leaders in...
Texas Supreme Court blocks mask mandates

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Bus driver shortage
Pandemic exacerbating bus driver shortage at Nacogdoches ISD
WEBXTRA: Bus driver shortage
WEBXTRA: Bus driver shortage
Officials say torrential rain and a clogged storm drain combined to flood an atrium and back...
Rain, clogged drain flood Texas Capitol atrium and corridor
A Tatum man died and two kids were injured Friday afternoon after his front tire blew out and...
Truck crash kills Tatum man, injures 2 kids