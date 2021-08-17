East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Attorney: Astros settle case of girl hurt by foul ball

The attorney for a 2-year-old girl struck by a foul ball during a 2019 Houston Astros game at...
The attorney for a 2-year-old girl struck by a foul ball during a 2019 Houston Astros game at Minute Maid Park says the Astros have settled the family's claim for damages.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - The attorney for a 2-year-old girl struck by a foul ball during a 2019 Houston Astros game at Minute Maid Park says the Astros have settled the family’s claim for damages.

Attorney Richard Mithoff said Monday that the terms of the settlement are confidential. An Astros spokesman said the team would have no comment.

The girl suffered a skull fracture and brain injury when she was hit by the ball. Mithoff says she has been on anti-seizure medication since.

However, her doctors have been weaning her from the medication, and she hasn’t had a seizure in 22 months.

Mithoff says her parents are hopeful about her future.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nabrisha Handy (Source: Angelina County Sheriff's Office)
Affidavit: Suspect in Lufkin Cheddar’s shooting claims she was assaulted
Several South Texas school districts along with the state’s most populous county have won...
Temporary win for Texas school districts, county on masks
Law enforcement searching for suspect after Clay County sheriff’s deputy shot.
Blue Alert: Texas authorities looking for Cadillac with damage, possible bullet holes
Shooting at Cheddar's
Lufkin police: 1 woman in custody in connection with shooting incident at Cheddar’s
Sunday’s order by the state’s highest court halts mask requirements that county leaders in...
Texas Supreme Court blocks mask mandates

Latest News

While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed...
Taliban spokesman promises a secure Afghanistan, says ‘everyone is forgiven’
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that Afghanistan refugees will be house at military...
US to house Afghans at military installations
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tuesday’s Weather: More scattered storms today
This undated photo provided by NIKOLI, shows Maki Kaji, chief executive of the company until...
Sudoku creator Maki Kaji, who saw life’s joy in puzzles, dies