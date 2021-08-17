COVID-19 claims lives of two unborn Central Texas infants

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two unborn Central Texas infants, the Waco-McLennan County Health District announced late Tuesday afternoon.

The deaths occurred in July.

The mother of the twins tested positive for COVID-19 during her pregnancy but has since recovered.

“Pregnant women with COVID-19 are at increased risk of preterm birth and miscarriages” Local Health Authority Dr. Farley Verner said.

“Pregnant women or women of childbearing age and those breastfeeding are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their babies from COVID-19,” he said.

The number of pregnant women infected with COVID-19 has risen in the past several weeks, the health district said.

The increased spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, low vaccination rates among pregnant women, and the increased risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications related to COVID-19 infection among pregnant women make vaccination for this population more urgent than ever, the health district said.

A new U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analysis of data from the v-safe COVID-19 Vaccine Pregnancy Registry found no increased risk of miscarriage among nearly 2,500 women who received either the Moderna or the Pfizer vaccine before 20 weeks of pregnancy, the health district said.

