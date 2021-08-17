First Alert: Drenching downpours likely for our mid-week time frame

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have seen a few scattered downpours develop with the heating of the day this afternoon.

Most of the rain will subside later on this evening, giving way to mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of rain perhaps impacting our area in the late overnight, early morning hours on Wednesday.

A few disturbances will rotate in our direction the next couple of days as a trough of low pressure takes shape in the southern plains. This pattern will combine with deep moisture in place to yield a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms in the forecast from now through Thursday. Most of these cooling downpours will take place in the afternoon hours during the peak heating of the afternoon.

Due to our better rain coverage in place, we will see daytime highs generally held down into the lower 90′s on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

Rainfall amounts will vary quite a bit, depending on who gets underneath some of the heavier showers and thunderstorms the next couple of days. Many areas will average around a half-an-inch, while some of you may end up with one-to-two inches before it is all said and done by the end of the week.

Towards the end of the week, however, rain chances will diminish as high pressure starts to build back overhead. This heat ridge will not only lead to dwindling rain chances, but it will also lead to climbing temperatures as daytime highs climb back into the middle-to-upper 90′s by the end of this week and continuing into this next weekend.

It is by the weekend time frame that heat advisories might be re-issued, yet again, as heat indices top out over 105-degrees.

