East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

First Alert: Drenching downpours likely for our mid-week time frame

Weather Where You Live
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have seen a few scattered downpours develop with the heating of the day this afternoon. 

Most of the rain will subside later on this evening, giving way to mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of rain perhaps impacting our area in the late overnight, early morning hours on Wednesday.

A few disturbances will rotate in our direction the next couple of days as a trough of low pressure takes shape in the southern plains.  This pattern will combine with deep moisture in place to yield a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms in the forecast from now through Thursday.  Most of these cooling downpours will take place in the afternoon hours during the peak heating of the afternoon.

Due to our better rain coverage in place, we will see daytime highs generally held down into the lower 90′s on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

Rainfall amounts will vary quite a bit, depending on who gets underneath some of the heavier showers and thunderstorms the next couple of days.  Many areas will average around a half-an-inch, while some of you may end up with one-to-two inches before it is all said and done by the end of the week.

Towards the end of the week, however, rain chances will diminish as high pressure starts to build back overhead.  This heat ridge will not only lead to dwindling rain chances, but it will also lead to climbing temperatures as daytime highs climb back into the middle-to-upper 90′s by the end of this week and continuing into this next weekend.

It is by the weekend time frame that heat advisories might be re-issued, yet again, as heat indices top out over 105-degrees.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast

Most Read

Several South Texas school districts along with the state’s most populous county have won...
Temporary win for Texas school districts, county on masks
Nabrisha Handy (Source: Angelina County Sheriff's Office)
Affidavit: Suspect in Lufkin Cheddar’s shooting claims she was assaulted
Law enforcement searching for suspect after Clay County sheriff’s deputy shot.
Blue Alert: Texas authorities looking for Cadillac with damage, possible bullet holes
Shooting at Cheddar's
Lufkin police: 1 woman in custody in connection with shooting incident at Cheddar’s
Sunday’s order by the state’s highest court halts mask requirements that county leaders in...
Texas Supreme Court blocks mask mandates

Latest News

KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast
Tuesday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips 8-17-21
Tuesday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips 8-17-21
Tuesday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tuesday’s Weather: More scattered storms today