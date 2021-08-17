Fisher coaching quarterbacks hard and pleased with progression in camp

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team is about halfway through the August grind of Fall Camp. Head Coach Jimbo Fisher said he’s pleased with what he’s seen the first week and a half of camp and how well the team is progressing, in particular the development of both quarterbacks Haynes King and Zach Calzada.

The battle for the starting spot under center is still going strong in Aggieland and Fisher has not given any indication on when he’ll name his starting quarterback. That’s one of the big question marks for the Maroon and White heading into the 2021 season. Whether it’s King or Calzada starting week one, Fisher is confident in their abilities and he’s shown that the way he coaches them in practice.

”There are days I’ll teach, there are days I’ll ride cause it goes back to the same thing, that mental toughness, that mental grind,” explained Fisher. “All those great ones are mentally tough. Someone’s gotten on to them and pushed them and prodded them as they went on. That depends on the individual, the time, the situation, and where I think their development is. When they need to be pushed, when they need to be challenged, or when they need to be eased off. I think that’s a feeling you have to go with. I’ve been riding our guys pretty good. I have. I’ve been pushing them because they’re young, and I want to see. I want to see who can mentally do the things that you have to do. They’re also progressing very nicely,” Fisher added.

Haynes King appeared in two games last year and Zach Calzada saw the field in three games in 2019.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.