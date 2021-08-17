SFA basketball wraps up coaching hires with former Clemson player Tanner Smith

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (Press Release) - SFA men’s basketball head coach Kyle Keller rounded out his 2021-22 coaching staff this week with the hiring of Tanner Smith to the staff as an assistant coach.

Smith comes to SFA after a two-year stint at Kennesaw State, where he also served as an assistant coach. “I am very excited to announce the addition of Tanner Smith to our coaching staff”, said Keller.

“He has a tremendous amount of versatility within his experiences. He has been a true winner as a player both at Clemson and professionally. His recruiting ties within our state and the southern region will allow us to continue to have a strong presence in the areas we have continued to fill our roster with. My number one goal when putting together this staff was to add coaches that worked relentlessly each day for SFA to compete for championships. I know we have done that and can wait to get our season started.”

A former standout player at Clemson, Smith finished his illustrious career with 986 points, 459 rebounds, 320 assists and 159 steals while helping Clemson earn three NCAA Tournament bids. A 42.9 percent career shooter from the floor, Smith was the first player in Clemson history and the only ACC player in 2012 to average at least 10 points, five rebounds and four assists.

”I’m extremely honored to be joining the staff at Stephen F Austin”, said Smith. “Coach Keller is a fantastic coach and has done a tremendous job here in Nacogdoches. The level of toughness and grit his teams play with is known across the country. I’m eager to invest time and energy into this historic program as well as our current and future players.”

Following his career at Clemson, Smith played two seasons overseas, first with Dutch club Landstede Basketball and then with MHP Risen Lugwigsburg in Germany. He joined the coaching ranks as a Director of Basketball Operations with the Charlotte 49ers, eventually earning a promotion to assistant coach in 2017. From there, he transitioned to Mississippi State, serving as Director of Operations there before joining the staff at Kennesaw State.

In addition to coaching, Smith founded the non-profit organization Tanner’s Totes, which provides care packages and support for kids battling cancer. He was recognized as a Community Hero by the Atlanta Braves in 2017 for his work with Tanner’s Totes. Smith graduated from Clemson with a bachelor’s degree in Marketing in 2012. He and his wife, Julia, were married on May 4, 2018, in Atlanta.

