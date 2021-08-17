SFA Volleyball hosting exhibition to prepare for upcoming season

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Ladyjacks volleyball team will be hosting UT-Arlington on Friday night in an exhibition ahead of their 2021 season.

The Ladyjacks enter this season after going 23-6 last spring, claiming the COVID-delayed 2020 Southland Championship.

This is a new year for the team as the prepare to start play in the WAC. They will play everyone in the southwest division twice and will play along with Sam Houston state in a five team-pod against the top three RPI teams from the west division.

Their non-conference season tips off August 27 at the SMU Invitational and then they will be home for three game starting on September 2nd against Northern Arizona.

Full SFA Volleyball schedule: https://sfajacks.com/sports/womens-volleyball/schedule/2021

