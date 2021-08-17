Texas family offers $8K reward for information that leads to son’s killer

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The family of Nikolas Eugenio Martinez is offering an $8000 reward for information that helps police capture the person who murdered their son.

Austin Police on Tuesday released a photo of the knife believed to be used to murder the 23-year-old Martinez on July 23, 2021.

Martinez was stabbed at about 10:20 p.m. that night near the 2000 block of South Interstate 35.

Austin 9-1-1 received a call from Martinez saying that he had been stabbed.

The man was able to drive a short distance to a convenience store in the 2000 block of South Interstate 35, where people tried to help him.

Police officers and Austin-Travis County EMS arrived at the scene and learned Martinez was suffering from a life-threatening stab wound.

“Despite life saving measures, Mr. Martinez succumbed to his injury and was pronounced deceased on the scene,” Austin Police said.

Anyone with information about the owner of the knife or this homicide is asked to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS.

You can also email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov or remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or using the Crime Stoppers app.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.