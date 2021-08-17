East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Texas teacher accused of engaging in sexual relationship with 15-year-old student

Emily Marie Anderson, 34, charged with sexual assault of a child, after she allegedly engaged...
Emily Marie Anderson, 34, charged with sexual assault of a child, after she allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student.(New Braunfels Police Department)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives with the New Braunfels Police Department on Monday arrested Emily Marie Anderson, 34, charged with sexual assault of a child, after she allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student.

Police said that at the time of the relationship with the boy, Anderson was employed as a teacher at Canyon High School in the Comal ISD. The victim was a student at the same school, police said.

Detectives are currently investigating whether there are additional victims. Anyone who believes that they may be a victim is asked to contact the New Braunfels Police Department at 830-221-4100.

Police took Anderson into custody without incident at police headquarters and she was transported to the Comal County Jail.

Anderson’s bond was set at $50,000 and she was in custody Tuesday morning.

Police said administrators at Comal ISD have been fully cooperative with the investigation.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several South Texas school districts along with the state’s most populous county have won...
Temporary win for Texas school districts, county on masks
Nabrisha Handy (Source: Angelina County Sheriff's Office)
Affidavit: Suspect in Lufkin Cheddar’s shooting claims she was assaulted
Law enforcement searching for suspect after Clay County sheriff’s deputy shot.
Blue Alert: Texas authorities looking for Cadillac with damage, possible bullet holes
Shooting at Cheddar's
Lufkin police: 1 woman in custody in connection with shooting incident at Cheddar’s
Sunday’s order by the state’s highest court halts mask requirements that county leaders in...
Texas Supreme Court blocks mask mandates

Latest News

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two unborn Central Texas infants. (File)
COVID-19 claims lives of two unborn Central Texas infants
Bill Morris with Panola County Veterans Services KLTV
ETN: Bill Morris shares info about Veterans Heath and Info Fair in Carthage
Bill Morris with Panola County Veterans Services KLTV
ETN: Veterans Health Fair
Seven wrecks in an hour on I-30 in Texarkana caused a major headache for drivers on Tuesday,...
7 wrecks in an hour cause traffic nightmare on I-30 in Texarkana
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 9,048 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas