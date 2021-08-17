East Texas Now Business Break
TRAFFIC ALERT: Head-on collision on Hwy 94 between Groveton, Trinity shuts down traffic

The wreck scene will have traffic shut down for an hour or more according to the sheriff(Sheriff Woody Wallace)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A head-on collision has traffic at a standstill on Hwy 94.

Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace says the wreck is on Hwy 94 between Jack Shaffer Road and the Hwy 94 bridge. He said that traffic will be completely stopped for an hour or more and that drivers should find an alternate route, down 356 and 355, Wallace said, calling it a “bad scene.”

EMS has several patients in their care at the scene. Wallace did not share their condition. DPS is on the way to the scene, he said.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

