WebXtra: Nacogdoches animal hospital shows advances in equine dentistry

A horse gets its teeth cleaned at the SFA Equine Center.
By Donna McCollum
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Equine dentistry has been around since at least the 1920′s according to Nacogdoches veterinarian Dr. Derek Grant, but the advances since then have been significant. 

“[T]he methods, tools, knowledge and treatment are today so advanced,” said Grant, while overseeing the exams of a group of horses at the SFA Equine Center.

The Ward Animal Hospital is launching its mobile equine dentistry service.  Certified dental providers make ranch calls easing the stress for patient and owner.

KTRE’s Donna McCollum visited with Dr. Grant about how regular dental equine checkups are beneficial for the horse’s overall health.

