Better East Texas: Flexibility a necessity as school resumes

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - School is back in session for thousands of East Texas kids. For some it is a bit of relief and for many it is the regrettable end of another summer. If you have a school aged child in your family, then this may be one of the toughest back-to-schools ever. While last year was a definitive one or two option schedule, this year has already proven to be different. Last year, many districts had the majority of learning taking place virtually, which proved to not be the best for many. So, through the year, as Covid protocols relaxed, there was a slow return to in-person learning. But Covid raged on. And it is raging again, and it is especially impacting school aged kids that have not been and can’t be vaccinated yet. So, the pressure is the highest on parents and family members who have to make the daily call of sending their child to the in-person experience or not. It is this unimaginable pressure on parents to get it right that will cause issues this Fall. Kids need the in-person experience, no doubt, but it cannot be the lone determiner if children should be back in school. Parents, please err on the side of caution if your child is ill. That means, don’t send them to school sick. It also means employers and school districts will need to be more flexible than ever, especially since the school year lasts the next 9 months, and that will make for a Better East Texas.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.