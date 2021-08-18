East Texas Now Business Break
Central Texas woman receives suspicious text flagged as sex trafficking scheme by sheriff in Alabama

A Central Texas woman learned texts similar to a suspicious text she received had been flagged as a sex trafficking scheme in Alabama.(KWTX)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas resident Amy Bailey-Ferguson learned a suspicious text message she received from a person pretending to be a woman looking to set up a sexual rendezvous is similar to text messages flagged as a sex trafficking scheme in Alabama.

The person who sent her the text message identified as Natalie and asked to set up a meeting.

When Bailey-Ferguson told “Natalie” she is a also a woman and that Natalie had the wrong number, the sender replied that she may have been given the wrong number by the person she was trying to reach.

The sender then asked Bailey-Ferguson: “Anyway, you know my name and how I look. What’s yours?”

Bailey-Ferguson said she responded to the text “because it was the polite thing to do.”

“I thought it was odd that she would send me a picture and want to continue to talk so I blocked her,” she added.

Bailey-Ferguson told her boyfriend about the mysterious text message. The boyfriend looked it up online and learned similar texts with the photo of the same woman had been flagged by the sheriff’s office in Butler County, Alabama.

“Wanted to let everyone know that if you receive a text message or a message on Facebook that looks like the one in this post please do not respond or agree to meet these people,” the Butler County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post.

“These people are apparently trying to lure people so they can take them for sex trafficking. Please do not meet with these people,” the post further states.

“I felt sick to my stomach after (I received) the screenshot from the sheriff’s office,” Bailey-Ferguson said, “I have no clue how she would have gotten my number either.”

