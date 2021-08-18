Chief Deputy shot in Burleson County while attempting to serve warrant

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Burleson County Chief Deputy John Pollock was shot while serving a warrant off FM 60 near County Road 230 Tuesday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. He was rushed to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in College Station and later transferred to St. Joseph in Bryan.

“He has suffered a serious gunshot wound and from what I’m understanding he will recover but it is a serious situation,” said Burleson County Sheriff Gene Hermes.

According to a Facebook post on behalf of his wife, Pollock is “in a lot of pain” and the family is discussing surgery now.

A spokesman for DPS said the gunman is barricaded and multiple law enforcement agencies are now engaged in a standoff with the individual at the home on FM 60 where the shooting occurred. They believe he is armed, but didn’t know with what kind of weapon. Despite knowing that, DPS officials stressed there was no danger to the public.

Currently, FM 60 is closed west of Snook and east of Highway 36. Drivers and residents should avoid the area.

DPS confirms a Burleson County sheriff’s deputy has been shot. Condition unknown at this time. Law enforcement agencies are dealing with a barricaded subject. FM 60 W from the intersection of FM 3058 is currently closed. pic.twitter.com/bAXL7UFUGm — Andy Krauss (@AndyKBTX) August 18, 2021

The shooting occurred just before 7:00 p.m. in the 4100 block of FM 60.

Chief Deputy Pollock was rushed to Baylor Scott and White in College Station in an unmarked patrol vehicle as officers in College Station provided a police escort to the hospital. He was then sent to St. Joseph where multiple officers remain at this evening as he receives medical treatment.

🚨BREAKING NEWS: A Burleson County deputy has been shot and rushed here to Baylor Scott and White in College Station. Condition is unknown.



Shooting happened on Highway 60 west of Snook. There is a barricaded person at the scene of the shooting.



Ongoing situation…. pic.twitter.com/kEGnQCWl4E — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) August 18, 2021

No other information was provided about the situation or what led up to the shooting.

DPS, Burleson County Sheriff’s Deputies, personnel from Bryan and College Station police departments, and Brazos County are assisting in this incident.

