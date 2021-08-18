East Texas ‘Wonder Woman’ expands community outreach

TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - Wonder Woman is not stranger to many of us. We’ve read about her adventures in comic books, and we’ve seen her save the day in movies.

But, a real-life Wonder Woman exists off the big screen, right here in East Texas. With kind eyes and a warm smile, this superhero comes to the rescue for those who need her help.

Jill Smith founded Wonder Women Outreach. The organization exists to lift up women, mothers and expectant mother across East Texas who need a hand with the essentials; things like diapers, wipes, formula and even car seats.

“It’s so much fun to love people. It’s so much fun to meet a need,” says Smith. “And I love children. And knowing that babies have diapers and that they have food—they’re not hungry— that’s just so rewarding.”

Volunteer and nurse Mandy Pugh even offers childbirth classes and more classes after the baby is born.

“When they walk through those doors, we just want to love them know that we want to love them-- lift them up,” says Pugh.

Wonder Women Outreach grew from the trunk of Smith’s car, to a spare bedroom in her house, and now to a building on the square in downtown Troup. And now, with help from the community, it is growing even more.

With help from the community, Wonder Women Outreach was able to purchase a van. They will be able to keep fresh food and produce cool while they deliver it to people across East Texas.

“We will be able to help more that way. We see where we need to go out into the community. These places where these people can’t get out and come to us, we can come to them,” says Smith.

Smith says that the community raised the money for the van n just a few days and that their help allows more volunteers to focus on their main mission.

“Everything that we do is donated. Everything that we do comes from the community; comes from people that give, people that love others,” says Smith. “So, it makes us free to give. We’re able to just give.”

Wonder Women Outreach does not just serve mothers and expectant mothers. Smith says they also serve the homeless and seniors and that they are there for anyone who needs help.

