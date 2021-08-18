First Alert: Drenching thunderstorms will wane this evening

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been a wet and stormy day throughout East Texas. The moisture-laden clouds and added lift in the atmosphere has led to quick-developing, quick-moving showers and thunderstorms across the Piney Woods.

I anticipate the rain activity to fade out once the sun sets prior to 8 p.m. this evening. We will hang on to a 30% chance of rain overnight, but the intensity and coverage will be far less than what we saw today.

With enough moisture in place, we will keep in a 60% chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms developing, once again, on Thursday. This likely rain chance will keep daytime highs held down into the lower 90′s.

Towards the end of the week, however, rain chances will diminish as the infamous heat dome of hot, high pressure, starts to build back overhead. This heat ridge will not only lead to dwindling rain chances, but it will also lead to climbing temperatures as daytime highs climb back into the middle-to-upper 90′s by the end of this week and continuing into this next weekend.

It is by the weekend time frame that heat advisories might be re-issued, yet again, as heat indices top out over 105-degrees.

