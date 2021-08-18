Former ‘Jack, Apache Cam Johnson heading to Europe for professional basketball

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Cameron Johnson is heading to Europe for professional basketball after playing college basketball at SFA and Tyler Junior College.

Johnson is set to join Apollon Limassol B.C., a professional team in Cyprus.

Johnson earned second team Southland Conference honors this past year with the Jacks. Johnson averaged 15.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game for SFA. In his final season with SFA, Johnson tallied 14 double-digit efforts, including seven games of 20+ points.

